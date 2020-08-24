Grammy-winning rapper T.I. and 50 Cent are praying for a speedy recovery for Wisconsin Black man Jacob Blake. The hip-hop pair have relied on social media to speak on his near-death shooting at the hands of law enforcement.

TI and 50 Cent Pray For Jacob Blake

On Monday, both Tip and 50 went to their social media pages with thoughts about Blake. While 50 took directed his issues at the cops responsible for shooting Jacob in the back multiple times, T.I. focused on his remarkable survival.

“The only news I care to post on the matter. ✊🏽Get well soon King 👑 We witchu💯 #JusticeForJacobBlake” -T.I.’s Instagram

“👀No way what the f*ck kinda law enforcement is this? Shot this man 7 times in his back, in front of his kids.🤦‍♂️” -50 Cent’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Blake’s ruthless attack has sparked backlash from professional state teams including the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also issued a statement about police brutality targeting the African American community.

“There’s a systemic problem and until the problem is fixed, this is going to be an all too common sight in this country. It hits home being not far from Green Bay. I’m not going to comment directly on the video until more facts come out. Obviously it’s something where as a non-police officer I think a lot of us, the natural question is – when is lethal force necessary? Again that goes to a systematic problem that needs to be addressed at some point.” (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Wait, There’s More

Despite the near-fatal attack, Blake is reportedly going to pull through after receiving treatment at a local hospital. The attack has sparked protests and more fuel for the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Identified by the governor as Jacob Blake, the man is in stable condition in an intensive care unit, according to attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Blake family. Crump posted a video of the Sunday evening shooting in Kenosha.The footage spread across social media, sparking protests and leading county officials to institute a curfew that remained in place until Monday morning. Another will be instituted from 8 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. (CNN)

Before You Go

The attack went down Sunday evening in Wisconsin and is now under investigation. Officers reportedly responded to calls of a domestic incident.