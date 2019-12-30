Top Dawg Entertainment’s SZA is helping end 2019 with some fire footage. The West Coast crooner went online this week to share some sizzling footage of herself flexing major bikini goals.

On Monday, SZA hit up Instagram with a must-see teaser clip of herself next to workout equipment.

This past weekend, SZA raised eyebrows with a steamy swimsuit pic from Hawaii.

Last week, SZA teased fans about a new record on deck with rap heavyweight Megan Thee Stallion.

Now das already cut n recorded 🤷🏾‍♀️😈 https://t.co/QqyEsL9Ksq — SZA (@sza) December 23, 2019

Days prior, Meg went to her social media pages and shared shots of herself presumably from a Birds of Prey movie music video set.