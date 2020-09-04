SZA Makes Surprise Return W/ Help From Ty Dolla $ign

Top Dawg Entertainment’s SZA is back on her music grind. The popular crooner has come through for her day one fans by releasing an unexpected and much-appreciated new “Hit Different” single and music video with singer Ty Dolla $ign.

SZA Returns W/ New Music

Heading into Friday, the West Coast singer blew fans away with her new record. Instead of just putting out a single, she delivered with a cinematic-looking new music video.

SZA is back. Tonight, she released a new song called “Hit Different”—her first new music as a lead artist since releasing Ctrl in 2017. It features Ty Dolla $ign and was produced by the Neptunes. The song comes with an accompanying video—SZA’s directorial debut—and features footage shot in a scrapyard and a barn. Multiple times, she appears covered in blood. (Pitchfork)

Last night, SZA went to her social media pages to speak on the new song’s significance.

“Just wanted to share something ..🥺 thank you to every single person that brought my heart to life during Covid (sorry my hands are shaking ) 🌹 I love you all so dearly oki bye @SZA ft @tydollasign + @jacobcollier PRODUCED BY THE FUCKING NEPTUNES . And @iam_c_lang ✨ @theneptunesofficial Director: Solana EP: @dangerookipawaa & @ajr DP: @luisperezdop Producer: @iamstillpunch @retone @tayhawes @ajr Production – @justbearit @marcodinero AD Team : @haitianev @george_solomon Choreographer @parrisgoebel Choreographer Team @jamaldeandre_ @yuliana__maldonado Dancers: @joya_jackson @tajariley @itschinataylor @kaylaraeee_ @brimorrison_ @taylorterry Camera: @josedla @ginamv @official_natefox SteadiCam @renardcheren Pretty Committee SZA: @dianne @aleherself @hairjunkierandy @adamburrel Pretty Committee Dancers: @dianne @aleherself @julieeedinhh @stacy.makeup Gaffer @damnhumble Lighting: @patrickmattesfilm @haydenklemes @chris.van.lieshout @joseruiz1818 Key Grip: @taylor_reick Grips: @chrisginnaven @michaelrosnerhyman Prod Designer: @theworldofdylanhutchins Editor: @laurendellara @anniebercy @rockpaperscissoreditorial Color: @ty.roth @company_3 VFX: @mugenthemadking @sirfinch Production Assistant: @hermajesty_ab @TrayHawes @justin.m.hill @riturnoftheseth Logo design : @byseanbrown Medic: @cerra jiana BTS @mpvinny300 @slimagination Locations: @filmwithuslocations @mikebusa Thank you, Animals Of Hollywood Pick Your Parts Sun Valley @g8check keeping us Covid safe Label: @topdawgent @rcarecords” -SZA’s Instagram

How SZA Pieced It Together

In a new interview, SZA dished on putting together the epic Neptunes-produced banger.

I can’t really wrap my head around the experience and I think more so I’m fangirling off of having a track produced by probably the most formative producers and artists for me when I was growing up,” she said, saying they made five or six songs during that session. “I just cannot fucking believe that because it’s my childhood dream and I can’t believe that I made things I that fuck with with someone that really changed my life.” (Zane Lowe on Apple Music)

The TDE Situation

In August 2020, SZA went to her social media pages to keep it a buck with her followers. Instead of ignoring a tweet, the Los Angeles crooner responded to a follower asking if she had a hostile relationship with TDE and label president Punch. She later deleted the dicey tweet.