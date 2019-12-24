Top Dawg Entertainment’s SZA is doing the most right now. The popular crooner has teased fans about putting out a new Megan Thee Stallion collaboration.

This week, SZA went to Twitter to respond to a fan asking about her possibly hooking up with Meg for a fire record.

Now das already cut n recorded 🤷🏾‍♀️😈 https://t.co/QqyEsL9Ksq — SZA (@sza) December 23, 2019

Last week, Meg went to her social media pages and shared shots of herself presumable from a Birds of Prey movie music video set.

Additional speculation hinted at Megan and singer Normani having a song together off the upcoming DC Comics movie.

Shortly thereafter, the song’s co-writers, Kameron Glasper and Tayla Parx revealed more about the song on Instagram. Glapser says that the song is titled “Diamonds,” and it is Megan Thee Stallion featuring Normani. He said that the song is the lead single for the film’s soundtrack. (Showbiz CheatSheet)

The action-packed adventure is slated to hit theaters in early February.