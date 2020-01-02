Top Dawg Entertainment’s SZA is living her best life at the start of 2020. The popular crooner has shared a few more inside looks at her magical escape to paradise.
On Thursday, SZA hit up Instagram with a slideshow of moments from a tropical-looking secret place.
On Monday, SZA shared a must-see teaser clip of herself next to workout equipment.
Last weekend, the TDE crooner raised eyebrows with a steamy swimsuit pic from Hawaii.
Last week, SZA teased fans about a new record on deck with rap heavyweight Megan Thee Stallion.