New York producer Swizz Beatz doesn’t sound like he’s feeling the 6 God right about now. New footage has emerged online showing the hip-hop hitmaker sharing frustrations following an unexpected song leak featuring Drake and Busta Rhymes.

Swizz x Drake

This week, Beatz hopped on an Instagram Live session with Busta and unloaded big emotions. In the clip, Swizzy took a direct shot at the person responsible for unleashing the previously shelved anthem.

During an Instagram Live session with Busta Rhymes, Swizz made it clear that his “filter [was] burnt” when it came to the situation. “Because at the end of the day, n*ggas is p*ssy for real. What’s up? Pop off. Let’s go,” Swizz said in conversation with Busta. It appears that Swizz’s problem with the leak is the fact it possibly came from Drake’s camp. And if that was the case, then Drake would have been putting out a track that no one can profit from. (Complex)

Swizz Beatz calls Drake p*ssy after discussing a leaked collab between Drake and Busta Rhymes. pic.twitter.com/56vCFtzi6K — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) June 21, 2020

High-Key Details

Despite Swizz letting emotions get the best of him, Busta maintained his composure. Rhymes also explained how the past collaboration came together off the strength of wanting a J. Dilla record.

“I don’t want to get it misconstrued. He didn’t come to me to make a record with me. He wanted to do [J Dilla’s] beat. Dilla beats. That’s what it was about. That’s all I’m saying.”

Swizz Beatz talks about a Drake & Busta Rhymes song that got leaked but busta wasn’t able to release it 👀 pic.twitter.com/hbFKofWeHs — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) June 21, 2020

Wait, There’s More

This week, Drake and Busta’s “Stay Down” record leaked online. Back in 2013, Rhymes dished on the collaboration and explained its delay in getting to the masses.

“Drake is working on a new album. It’s just hectic, hectic schedules. You can definitely look forward to something eventually coming together, us collaborating. I have something that’s actually halfway done with Drake on a J. Dilla beat. It’s incredible.” (Rolling Stone)

Before You Go

