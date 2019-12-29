Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee might want to enjoy the bachelor life heading into 2020. New reports claim his former flame Marliesia Ortiz recently tried to bust out his car windows and put a $20,000 hit on his head.

This weekend, footage emerged of Ortiz going off-off on Lee and offering up the lethal hit.

Crazy video presumably taken and posted by the Rae Sremmurd rapper’s ex, Marliesia Ortiz, made the rounds Saturday, which appears to show her recording Swae in his driveway near what’s been described as his Lamborghini Urus … which retails from $200-$300k. In the clip she says she tried busting out his windows as she taunts him for being “broke,” while Swae seemingly tells her to scram. She also had a pretty stunning caption attached … “Someone kill him I got 20k cash for you.” The vid ends with Swae leaving. (TMZ)

Despite the threat, Ortiz eventually came forward to simmer social media down and promised things were better between them.

Later, she posted a message that seemed to be a 180 from what she’d just put out into the world … saying, “I was mad and meant nothing I said. We good now u guys can chill.” They’ve had a rocky relationship recently, with accusations of cheating, verbal abuse and in one case, alleged violence. Marlie got arrested in September for what cops believed to be a physical altercation that she escalated, which allegedly ended in her headbutting him. (TMZ)

Swae’s mom even put herself into the drama by threatening Marlie herself if she brought any harm to her son.

Swae also came forward to announce to fans he is currently single.