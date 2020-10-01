Up Next

Swae Lee Gets Everyone Moving W/ Animated Dance Like No One’s Watching Lyric Video

Written By SOHH Squad

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee is making sure everyone is going with his “Dance Like No One’s Watching” banger when it comes to virtual karaoke night. The hip-hop star has released the lyric video for his popular anthem and it’s much more than bars. The video comes packed with animations including a cartoon version of himself. The world continues to wait for Swae to provide updates on the status of his upcoming Human Nature album.

