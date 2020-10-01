Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee is making sure everyone is going with his “Dance Like No One’s Watching” banger when it comes to virtual karaoke night. The hip-hop star has released the lyric video for his popular anthem and it’s much more than bars. The video comes packed with animations including a cartoon version of himself. The world continues to wait for Swae to provide updates on the status of his upcoming Human Nature album.
Up Next
Swae Lee Gets Everyone Moving W/ Animated Dance Like No One’s Watching Lyric Video
159 Views Comments Off on Swae Lee Gets Everyone Moving W/ Animated Dance Like No One’s Watching Lyric Video
Comments Off on Swae Lee Gets Everyone Moving W/ Animated Dance Like No One’s Watching Lyric Video