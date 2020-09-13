Swae Lee Debuts New Song During Rolling Loud’s Virtual Concert

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee is making the best out of virtual performances. The hip-hop star made it worth fans’ best interests to tune into this weekend’s Rolling Loud virtual concert by debuting a new song called “Dance Like No One’s Watching.”
Swae Lee’s Rolling Loud Premiere
The Southern hip-hop superstar shocked fans during his broadcast with the unexpected premiere. The song is set to land on his upcoming Human Nature studio album.
Prior to the performance, Swae went to his Instagram page to tease fans about having some thing special on deck.
“STREAM MY LIVE SET ON @rollingloud @twitch CHANNEL @ 10:15PM EST. got a surprise for ya’ll” -Swae Lee’s Instagram
Swae Lee Tunes
Throughout summer 2020, Swae has delivered ample music to the masses. In addition to putting out singles, Lee has also come through with videos to accompany them.
Live Performances
At the start of the nationwide shutdown, Swae shocked the world by delivering the first live virtual concert from his studio. Since then, hip-hop artists ranging from Tory Lanez to Megan Thee Stallion have put on virtual performances.
Tyler, The Creator’s Performance Needs
Swae might want to make himself available to talk to Odd Future leader Tyler, the Creator sooner than later. Tyler recently tweeted about missing his own live performances.
“d*mn i miss performing so much”