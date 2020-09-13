Swae Lee Debuts New Song During Rolling Loud’s Virtual Concert

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee is making the best out of virtual performances. The hip-hop star made it worth fans’ best interests to tune into this weekend’s Rolling Loud virtual concert by debuting a new song called “Dance Like No One’s Watching.”

Swae Lee’s Rolling Loud Premiere

The Southern hip-hop superstar shocked fans during his broadcast with the unexpected premiere. The song is set to land on his upcoming Human Nature studio album.

.@SwaeLee debuting a new song off Human Nature called Dance Like No Ones Watching during @RollingLoud’s virtual concert on @Twitch tonight 🕺🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/WC8iwyrUiE — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) September 13, 2020 Swae Lee’s Rolling Loud performance debuts new music.

Prior to the performance, Swae went to his Instagram page to tease fans about having some thing special on deck.

“STREAM MY LIVE SET ON @rollingloud @twitch CHANNEL @ 10:15PM EST. got a surprise for ya’ll” -Swae Lee’s Instagram

Swae Lee Tunes

Throughout summer 2020, Swae has delivered ample music to the masses. In addition to putting out singles, Lee has also come through with videos to accompany them.

Live Performances

At the start of the nationwide shutdown, Swae shocked the world by delivering the first live virtual concert from his studio. Since then, hip-hop artists ranging from Tory Lanez to Megan Thee Stallion have put on virtual performances.

Tyler, The Creator’s Performance Needs

Swae might want to make himself available to talk to Odd Future leader Tyler, the Creator sooner than later. Tyler recently tweeted about missing his own live performances.

“d*mn i miss performing so much”