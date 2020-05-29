R&B singer Summer Walker is making it a very hot end of May. The popular crooner went online this week to show off her curve game and spike her social media likes.

Summer x Days

Heading into Friday, Walker blessed her social media followers with some jaw-dropping content. Summer released a clip of herself donning a matching red bikini and dancing.

“Summer Walker flaunts it in red bathing suit 👙😍” -SOHH’s Instagram

Home Sweet Home

Recently, Walker shared some major news to her followers. Summer announced she had low-key secured a second home for herself.

“We grinding to buy property not designer” – Lil Bibby Twitter

House #2 ☺️🙏🏾 super proud of myself. – Summer Walker’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Walker recently stepped up to give fans a major sneak peek into her personal life. The popular crooner has come forward with footage of herself showing off major curves following recent surgery buzz. She went to Instagram this week with the must-see content. The footage shows her rocking superhero-inspired pants while also teasing followers about new music possibly coming together.

“Summer Walker shows off her looks and works on her album 👀 .” -SOHH’s Instagram

Before You Go

In mid-May 2020, buzz developed about Summer possibly getting plastic surgery. Pics hint at Walker likely getting some work done on her face.