R&B singer Summer Walker is stepping up to give fans a major sneak peek into her personal life. The popular crooner has come forward with footage of herself showing off major curves following recent surgery buzz.

Summer’s Time

Walker went to Instagram this week with the must-see content. The footage shows her rocking superhero-inspired pants while also teasing followers about new music possibly coming together.

“Summer Walker shows off her looks and works on her album πŸ‘€ .” -SOHH’s Instagram

Nip/Tuck

This week, buzz developed about Summer possibly getting plastic surgery. Pics hint at Walker likely getting some work done on her face.

The 24-year-old singer has many people wondering whether she underwent cosmetic surgery. Summer has always been heavier in the waist and was often seen with a bit of weight in her face, so these latest pictures have received a bit of controversy. Many fans love the new look, but some trolls have started to body shame the “Over It” singer asserting that they refuse to believe she didn’t have surgery. (The Blast)

Wait, There’s More

This past weekend, Walker hit up Instagram to break major music news. Without giving a title, Summer said she had an EP on deck.

“EP coming soon babies πŸ–€β—ΌοΈ ft @no1 no1″ -Summer Walker’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, Summer hit up Twitter with some must-see magic. Walker shared a cover of fellow entertainer Don Toliver‘s “No Idea” banger.

“I learned a new song today πŸ™‚ @DonToliver – no idea” – Summer Walker Twitter