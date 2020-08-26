R&B singer Summer Walker is speaking out. The popular crooner has come forward to share her disgust with the growing trend of Black people getting fatally shot and having their deaths shown online.

Summer Walker’s Fed Up

On Wednesday, Walker went to her Instagram page and dished out her thoughts about filmed police brutality on the Black community. She also singled out social media giants Instagram and Facebook for allowing the disturbing footage to stream.

“& why black plp getting executed don’t never violate the ig and Facebook guidelines..” -Summer Walker’s Instagram

Singer @IAMSUMMERWALKER is beyond fed up and brings up a great point about police brutality and how social media outlets allow the horrific footage on its platforms. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/nJkv6CnXLm — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 26, 2020 Summer Walker’s fed up with the growing trend.

High-Key Details

This week, rap star 50 Cent went online and didn’t hold back on law enforcement responsible for shooting Wisconsin Black man Jacob Blake. The hip-hop veteran ripped police and said the responsible cops should receive attempted murder charges at the very least.

“🤦‍♂️if this wasn’t attempted murder, I have no idea what’s going on. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Tuesday, fellow New York native Nas hit up Instagram to share his support for Blake. He specifically called out the cops responsible for using lethal force against him.

“Jacob Blake. Unarmed. Shot 7 times in the back. Coward shit. Prayers to Jacob and his family.” -Nas’ Instagram

God’s Son also encouraged his millions of followers to call up Wisconsin officials to get the cops connected to Blake’s shooting dragged into the spotlight.

“For Jacob Blake”

Before You Go

On Monday, rap stars T.I. and 50 Cent went to their social media pages with thoughts about Blake. While 50 took directed his issues at the cops responsible for shooting Jacob in the back multiple times, T.I. focused on his remarkable survival.

“The only news I care to post on the matter. ✊🏽Get well soon King 👑 We witchu💯 #JusticeForJacobBlake” -T.I.’s Instagram