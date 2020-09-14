Summer Walker Has A Message For Haters Dehumanizing Her

R&B singer Summer Walker isn’t here for the hate. The popular crooner has come forward to address people coming at her neck and wanting to drag her for the silliest of reasons.

Summer Walker Addresses Haters

The West Coast entertainer went to her Instagram Story page with a since-deleted public message. She delivered dicey words at folks determined to dehumanize her.

Prior to the public service announcement, Walker shared her love for hip-hop producer boyfriend London On Da Track.

Walker’s Fed Up

Recently, Summer went to her social media pages to share major frustrations and her disgust with racism.

“& why black plp getting executed don’t never violate the ig and Facebook guidelines..” -Summer Walker’s Instagram

Singer @IAMSUMMERWALKER is beyond fed up and brings up a great point about police brutality and how social media outlets allow the horrific footage on its platforms. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/nJkv6CnXLm — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 26, 2020

Summer’s Diet

In mid-August 2020, the California singer shared her issues with trying to live a vegan diet. Walker issued a video statement sharing her potential return to eating meat.

“PSA. I need a vegan chef who is like literally amazing in LA and I need them to come save me and rescue me because I’m about to give up on my vegan journey. It’s nasty as h*ll, it’s disgusting, it’s miserable. I don’t know who lied to y’all and said it’s good because it’s not. And if somebody doesn’t give me a vegan meal that is properly seasoned and tastes delicious, I’m just gonna be a fat, chicken-eating, grease-slurping – I don’t want, we don’t need to talk about it, I don’t want to go there. Somebody please tag them. LA vegan chef. Please Lord, help me, save me.”

Vegan people… what y’all think about this?? 😂 Summer Walker ain’t enjoying her diet pic.twitter.com/bztPFwSISi — SOHH (@sohh) August 17, 2020

Outdoor Grind

