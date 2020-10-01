R&B singer Summer Walker delivers a performance fans won’t soon forget. The popular crooner pulled through on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with an epic-looking set. The West Coast entertainer treated viewers to her “Body” classic surrounded by a live band and a ton of flowers. Walker has kept busy this year putting out new music and hyping up expectations for her new studio effort.
Summer Walker Gives Unforgettable Body Live Performance On The Tonight Show
