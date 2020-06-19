R&B singer Summer Walker isn’t here for some men. The popular crooner has come forward to single out men pulling off a double standard by wanting black women protected but associating themselves with others responsible for their pain.

Summer x PSA

Last night, Walker hit up Instagram and didn’t censor herself. She made sure to call out any and all men trying to play both sides of the field.

“Y’all screaming ‘Protect Black Women’ and still kikiking with your homeboy who posted his girl nudes, still chilling with another homeboy accused of rape, kicking it with homie who degrades women at every chance he gets. Get the entire F*CK out of here” -Summer Walker’s Instagram

High-Key Details

In late May 2020, Walker blessed her social media followers with some jaw-dropping content. Summer released a clip of herself looking ready to embrace some serious heat.

“Summer Walker flaunts it in red bathing suit 👙😍” -SOHH’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, SW shared some major news to her followers. Summer announced she had low-key secured a second home for herself.

“We grinding to buy property not designer” – Lil Bibby Twitter

House #2 ☺️🙏🏾 super proud of myself. – Summer Walker’s Instagram

Before You Go

Walker recently stepped up to give fans a major sneak peek into her personal life. The popular crooner has come forward with footage of herself showing off major curves following recent surgery buzz. She went to Instagram this week with the must-see content. The footage shows her rocking superhero-inspired pants while also teasing followers about new music possibly coming together.