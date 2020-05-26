R&B singer Summer Walker is out here flexing major black excellence. The curvy entertainer went online this week to show off some low-key real estate goals.

Summer x Home

Quoting a tweet from Chicago rapper Lil Bibby, Summer Walker revealed she has bought her brand new second home. Bibby’s tweet emphasized the importance of investing in property.

“We grinding to buy property not designer” – Lil Bibby Twitter

House #2 ☺️🙏🏾 super proud of myself. – Summer Walker’s Instagram

Tunes To Come

Walker is stepping up to give fans a major sneak peek into her personal life. The popular crooner has come forward with footage of herself showing off major curves following recent surgery buzz. She went to Instagram this week with the must-see content. The footage shows her rocking superhero-inspired pants while also teasing followers about new music possibly coming together.

“Summer Walker shows off her looks and works on her album 👀 .” -SOHH’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

This week, buzz developed about Summer possibly getting plastic surgery. Pics hint at Walker likely getting some work done on her face.

The 24-year-old singer has many people wondering whether she underwent cosmetic surgery. Summer has always been heavier in the waist and was often seen with a bit of weight in her face, so these latest pictures have received a bit of controversy. Many fans love the new look, but some trolls have started to body shame the “Over It” singer asserting that they refuse to believe she didn’t have surgery. (The Blast)

Before You Go

This past weekend, Walker hit up Instagram to break major music news. Without giving a title, Summer said she had an EP on deck.