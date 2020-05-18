SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

R&B singer Summer Walker is giving fans something to get excited about. The popular crooner has lit up social media with an announcement of new music to come.

Summer Time

This past weekend, Walker hit up Instagram to break major music news. Without giving a title, Summer said she had an EP on deck.

“EP coming soon babies 🖤◼️ ft @no1 no1″ -Summer Walker’s Instagram

Karaoke Vibes

Recently, Summer hit up Twitter with some must-see magic. Walker shared a cover of fellow entertainer Don Toliver‘s “No Idea” banger.

“I learned a new song today 🙂 @DonToliver – no idea” – Summer Walker Twitter

I learned a new song today🙂 @DonToliver – no idea pic.twitter.com/xW1PxVEUCY — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) April 20, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Walker and Atlanta rapper 21 Savage recently came through with new tunes. The music stars linked up for their new “Secret” single. The record pays homage to iconic R&B group Xscape‘s “My Little Secret” anthem from 1998’s Traces of My Lipstick album.

21 Savage and Summer Walker have joined forces once again, this time on a new track titled “Secret,” which sees the pair paying homage to Xscape’s late ’90s hit, “My Little Secret.” The spicy track finds Walker reworking Xscape’s chorus in the bars, “You’re my little secret / That’s how we should keep it / We should never let ‘em know, never let it show.” (Highsnobiety)

Before You Go

Before the big premiere, Summer gave fans a “Secret” sneak peek. Walker went online with a snippet from her new Savage collaboration.

“Summer Walker previews new music with 21 Savage 🦋 need it or keep it??” -SOHH’s Instagram