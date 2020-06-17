Former Death Row Records owner Marion “Suge” Knight‘s son is coming through with the conspiracy theories. The hip-hop mogul’s mini-me Suge J. Knight has pitched the idea of late rap icon Tupac Shakur still being alive in 2020.

In celebration of Pac’s birthday this week, Suge Jr. shared a jaw-dropping pic. The shot features a throwback look at the former Death Row Records star and a possible modern-day selfie.

“Happy Birthday @2pac you still look the same man! 🤲🏽” -Suge J. Knight’s Instagram

On Tuesday, Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith went to Instagram with some heartfelt words about what Pac represented. She also shared footage of the late music icon speaking on the importance of helping non-white children around the world.

“During this time I often think about the many, many thoughtful debates Tupac and I would have around the relationship between racism, sexism, misogyny, poverty and how they all play a crucial part in the oppression of Black people and other communities of color so that capitalism could exist and thrive. We were tired of seeing our people at the bottom and we were in constant debate of the state of Black youth and what we needed to do to help change the condition of our community. We agreed and disagreed passionately but the one thing we had in common … we shared a deep love for Black people and a commitment to do our best to spark minds and create change no matter how big or small. I think about what our conversations would be today. His words are still sooooo deeply relevant and inspiring as he watches from above as we march on. He would be so grateful for the courage and passion of the youth today.” -Jada Pinkett Smith’s Instagram

In celebration of Tupac’s birthday, streaming giant TIDAL went all out for him. The digital powerhouse paid homage by streaming Pac essential tunes.

“Today we remember #Tupac who was born on this day in 1971. You are appreciated. Revisit his classics – link in bio. 🙏🏽🖤” -TIDAL’s Instagram

In April 2020, music mogul Diddy remembered the late rap icon. Puff Daddy shared some throwback footage of Pac talking about the importance of staying truthful about society.