SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner should smile from ear to ear right now. The hip-hop pair have shared footage of their mini-me Stormi Webster absolutely destroying a now-viral fruit snack challenge.

Stormi Wins

This week, Jenner shared the must-see footage across her social media pages. The clip features Stormi not caving in to munching on snacks despite parental supervision being nowhere in sight.

TIP: Keep your workout goals at home for your parenting goals — the Human Trainer has top-notch speed and agility products including jump rope and training kits. Free shipping on select orders. Check out their full line-up.

“Stormi Webster kills the Fruit Snack Challenge 🥰” -SOHH’s Instagram

Stormi Webster kills the Fruit Snack Challenge 🥰 pic.twitter.com/j3A7Rr7tBN — SOHH (@sohh) May 12, 2020

Daddy Gang

Recently, Kylie Jenner went to her Instagram page with some must-see Scott moments. The pics and footage feature Stormi’s dad Travis clocking in major parenting goals with their daughter.

“DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott” -Kylie Jenner’s Instagram

“❤️🚀🥳🖤🦋” -Travis Scott

Wait, There’s More

The same week, Scott acknowledged his own born day. Travis shared a throwback childhood shot of himself and his parents.

“Since a kid Laflame just wanted to rageeeeee !!!! Let’s get wilaaayyy todayyy !! Love u guys.” -Travis Scott’s Instagram

Before You Go

In late April 2020, UGK’s Bun B made sure to give Scott a big shout-out. BB shared a pic of himself chilling alongside TS.

“Happy birthday to my brother @travisscott many more my guy!” -Bun B’s Instagram