SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner should smile from ear to ear right now. The hip-hop pair have shared footage of their mini-me Stormi Webster absolutely destroying a now-viral fruit snack challenge.
Stormi Wins
This week, Jenner shared the must-see footage across her social media pages. The clip features Stormi not caving in to munching on snacks despite parental supervision being nowhere in sight.
“Stormi Webster kills the Fruit Snack Challenge 🥰” -SOHH’s Instagram
Daddy Gang
Recently, Kylie Jenner went to her Instagram page with some must-see Scott moments. The pics and footage feature Stormi’s dad Travis clocking in major parenting goals with their daughter.
“DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott” -Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
“❤️🚀🥳🖤🦋” -Travis Scott
Wait, There’s More
The same week, Scott acknowledged his own born day. Travis shared a throwback childhood shot of himself and his parents.
“Since a kid Laflame just wanted to rageeeeee !!!! Let’s get wilaaayyy todayyy !! Love u guys.” -Travis Scott’s Instagram
Before You Go
In late April 2020, UGK’s Bun B made sure to give Scott a big shout-out. BB shared a pic of himself chilling alongside TS.
“Happy birthday to my brother @travisscott many more my guy!” -Bun B’s Instagram