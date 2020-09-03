Up Next

Sprayground Launches First-Ever 100% Clear Face Masks

Written By Team SOHH

Popular travel accessory giant Sprayground is looking out for people determined to end the coronavirus pandemic without having to give up their selfie goals. The brand has announced the launch of its own clear masks line becoming the first-ever 100 percent transparent protection with vents and adjustable loops.

Sprayground

