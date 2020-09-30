South Park Tackles Coronavirus Pandemic In Tonight’s Special Episode

Comedy Central’s “South Park” show is getting extra real tonight. The fictional adult-themed cartoon is set to put an hourlong emphasis on the real-life coronavirus pandemic.

South Park Tackles COVID-19

According to reports, the “Pandemic Special” will center on key characters like Stan, Kyle and Cartman returning to school during COVID-19.

South Park: The Pandemic Special will air on Comedy Central on Wednesday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, and will be an hour-long episode – the first ever hour-long special the show has ever done. The official synopsis for the special reads: “Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.” (Newsweek)

South Park tackles COVID-19 in tonight’s episode.

Black Doctors Won’t Blindly Vaccinate

Dr. Leon McDougle MD — who sits on the panel of Black doctors charged with vetting the vaccine — recently made clear the panel’s unwavering commitment and service to the Black community as a reason not to rush out solutions.

When asked what would happen if the panel does not approve a vaccine vetted by the FDA, McDougle said that Black doctors are trusted within their communities and if they don’t believe in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, “it’s not going to move forward.'” (The Washington Post)

In a separate interview, McDougle spoke on the vaccine’s review process. He admitted to having concerns and referenced recent public suggestions made by President Donald Trump.

“We have concerns,” McDougle told MSNBC Thursday about the vaccine’s review process. “There’s been a cloud of political influence dating back to hydroxychloroquine … following that, convalescent plasma,” he said, referring to the various treatment options promoted by President Trump and other government officials. “We want to be that nonpartisan, independent voice, speaking to the African American community and our physicians of the National Medical Association.” (The Washington Post)

The global pandemic is far from over. California University of Pennsylvania defensive lineman Jamain Stephens Jr. lost his life after a COVID-19 infection and the death of another Black man reminds people around the nation college sports should rethink resuming activities. According to the family of Jamain Stephens Jr., he died September 9 from a blood clot in his heart following his COVID-19 infection. His mom, Kelly Allen, recently shared her own concerns about student athletes returning to sports this fall without a vaccine or safe protocols in place.

“I’m very, very nervous for these young men and women … These kids, their lives are priceless. And it’s just not worth it. It’s not worth it,” she said. Stephens’ high school initially announced that he had died of COVID-19 complications but later retracted that statement and said it hadn’t gotten official confirmation of the cause of his death. The senior had three tackles in 11 games at Cal U of PA in 2019 and played in 32 games in his career at the school. The Division II school is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and the conference voted in July to suspend all fall sports in 2020. (Yahoo! Sports)

NCAA football player dies after COVID-19 infection.

Stephens Jr. kept fans updated on his life through social media posts. He also made sure to remind his mom just how much he loved her.

Wear A Mask

Recently, New York rapper Fabolous hit up Instagram to mix his modeling goals with COVID-19 prevention. Loso shared some pics of himself draped in fire clothing with a matching Summertime Shootout 3 face mask.