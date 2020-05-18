West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg isn’t ready to fall back from his Tekashi 6ix9ine feud. The hip-hop veteran has continued to pour fuel into his e-beef with the New York rap artist.
Snoop’s Big Mad
On Sunday, 6ix9ine went to Instagram with a screenshot of Snoop dissing him. Tekashi also encouraged his millions of followers to alert law enforcement.
“Can someone tell the police snoop dog is threatening me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 he mad 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 he mad I told ya he snitched 😂😂😂😂😂😂 everybody know now” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram
Wack 100 Weighs In
This weekend, West Coast rap executive Wack 100 weighed in on the Snoop/6ix9ine feud. Wack said Tek’s decision to use former Death Row Records owner Suge Knight as a tactic in the e-beef didn’t make sense.
“@6ix9ine This ain’t NY my n*gga this the #West and you ain’t gone attack our OG’s with this sh*t. You see we got a protocol that says a little n*gga can’t fade a OG they got little homies and soldiers under them for that. SUGE Knight himself DONT respect a Snitch and that’s wtf you are …. Keep @snoopdogg name out ya mouth play with somebody from your area before you get played with…” -Wack 100’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Friday night, Tekashi used a throwback clip of Snoop’s former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight claiming Dogg might have previously worked with the government.
“When I was locked up the most thing I missed is Friday night movies” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram
Before You Go
Instead of staying mum, Snoop returned some fire. Dogg hit up Instagram and said he had plenty of time to check 6ix9ine in an online dispute.
“Last time you said something, I ain’t have the time. But today, I got time. You better get the f**k off my life n*gga, rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way. No way. Go on and do your sh*t and get out my way, b*tch. You funky dog head, rainbow head b*tch. Yeah, you. Better leave the dog alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry sh*t. F*ck with the dog, it ain’t nice, b*tch. Rat boy.” -Snoop Dogg’s Instagram
“EXPLAIN YOUR PAPERWORKKKKK” -Tekashi 6ix9ine