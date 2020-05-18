West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg isn’t ready to fall back from his Tekashi 6ix9ine feud. The hip-hop veteran has continued to pour fuel into his e-beef with the New York rap artist.

Snoop’s Big Mad

On Sunday, 6ix9ine went to Instagram with a screenshot of Snoop dissing him. Tekashi also encouraged his millions of followers to alert law enforcement.

“Can someone tell the police snoop dog is threatening me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 he mad 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 he mad I told ya he snitched 😂😂😂😂😂😂 everybody know now” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

LMFAO – just when you thought @6ix9ine was off the IG, he's out here sharing screenshots of smoke coming at him from @SnoopDogg lol smh. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/NexOPjWVES — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 18, 2020

Wack 100 Weighs In

This weekend, West Coast rap executive Wack 100 weighed in on the Snoop/6ix9ine feud. Wack said Tek’s decision to use former Death Row Records owner Suge Knight as a tactic in the e-beef didn’t make sense.

“@6ix9ine This ain’t NY my n*gga this the #West and you ain’t gone attack our OG’s with this sh*t. You see we got a protocol that says a little n*gga can’t fade a OG they got little homies and soldiers under them for that. SUGE Knight himself DONT respect a Snitch and that’s wtf you are …. Keep @snoopdogg name out ya mouth play with somebody from your area before you get played with…” -Wack 100’s Instagram

Music executive Wack 100 picks sides in @6ix9ine vs @SnoopDogg and kicks some serious facts. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/q2fYSf59sm — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 16, 2020 Wack 100 defends Snoop Dogg

Wait, There’s More

Friday night, Tekashi used a throwback clip of Snoop’s former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight claiming Dogg might have previously worked with the government.

“When I was locked up the most thing I missed is Friday night movies” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine watches Suge Knight talk about snitches in prison 😭 pic.twitter.com/1c71QJqt8h — SOHH (@sohh) May 16, 2020

6ix9ine about to expose some other rappers for snitching 😳 pic.twitter.com/EcX1FwdYP9 — SOHH (@sohh) May 16, 2020

Before You Go

Instead of staying mum, Snoop returned some fire. Dogg hit up Instagram and said he had plenty of time to check 6ix9ine in an online dispute.