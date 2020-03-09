West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg is feeling his hometown Lakers. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share some hilarious online savagery aimed at hometown rival Los Angeles Clippers fans.

This past weekend, Snoop didn’t hold back on ripping Clippers nation. The rap veteran unloaded a batch of pro-Lakers Instagram posts including a clip of himself humming a “Power” theme song aimed at Clips fans.

“This say this is a Laker town.”

@marcelluswiley @clipperdarrell

This past Sunday, Snoop’s Los Angeles Lakers put in some major work against the Clippers. The star-studded squad defeated the Clips 112-103.

“Swipe through to recap a BUSY SUNDAY around the Association!”

The Sunday showcase featured a ton of LeBron James highlights. Bron put up nearly 30 points and helped cement his team at the top of the Western Conference.

LeBron’s performance impressed more than Snoop Dogg. Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis even reacted to King James’ epic game.