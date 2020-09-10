Up Next

in WATCH 09/10/20 ∙ 9:29 AM

Snoop Dogg Names Everyone President Donald Trump’s Disrespected

Written By Jonny Fastlane

200 Views Comments Off on Snoop Dogg Names Everyone President Donald Trump’s Disrespected

West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg has a lot to get off his chest for the head of state. The hip-hop icon goes into detail on why he feels disrespected by Donald Trump and the endless types of people the GOP has dragged since taking over the White House after the 2016 election.

Comments Off on Snoop Dogg Names Everyone President Donald Trump’s Disrespected

donaldSnoop Dogg

Written by Jonny Fastlane

Trayvon Martin’s Mom and Ahmaud Arbery’s Dad Thank Naomi Osaka