West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg has a lot to get off his chest for the head of state. The hip-hop icon goes into detail on why he feels disrespected by Donald Trump and the endless types of people the GOP has dragged since taking over the White House after the 2016 election.
Snoop Dogg Names Everyone President Donald Trump’s Disrespected
