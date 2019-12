West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is still big mad. The hip-hop veteran has continued to go off-off on his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

Snoop Dizzle returned to Instagram Thursday to share his frustrations with his Lakers losing a close game last night to the hometown rival Clippers.

Hours prior, Snoop unloaded major steam about the tough Christmas night loss.

Despite a hard-fought game, the Clippers managed to edge Snoop’s Lakers 111-106.