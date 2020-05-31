Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion and La La Anthony are showing folks it’s getting very real out here. The hip-hop entertainer and “Power” actress both went to their social media pages this week with alarming footage of cops using their force against civilians.
Meg x La La
On Sunday, both Meg and La La hit up Instagram with the unbelievable footage. The shocking clip shows handfuls of cops applying martial law and even shooting off gun shots in the neighborhood to force people into their homes.
““Lightem up” ??? These mfs are disgusting! Please be safe out here 🙏🏽” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram
“This is America in 2020. It’s sickening. Light em up is what they say. And people are still asking why are we mad⁉️I’m mad because my son is 13 years old and this is the world he’s growing up in. He’s seeing how much his life matters right in front of his eyes. It’s sad. It’s scary. I stand with all the families demanding justice. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaudarbery #justiceforbreonnataylor” -La La’s Instagram
Charged
Thee Stallion has asked people to put pressure on the Minnesota governor. The hip-hop star went to Instagram in an effort to quickly get all officers connected to black man George Floyd‘s death charged.
“PLEASE READ ❗️❗️❗️ WE MUST DEMAND JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD : Governor Walz must call in the MN Attorney General to charge all officers involved in the murder of George Floyd. ❗️❗️❗️❗️ CALL THE GOVERNOR 6512013400 8006573717 toll free 8006273529 TTY Demand the replacement of District Attorney Mike Freeman with the STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL Keith Ellison #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Meg’s longtime pal Tory Lanez has remained vocal in his support for nationwide protests. He’s also asked celebrity friends to stop promoting an end to the looting and rioting.
Before You Go
Heading into the weekend, New York rapper Cardi B hit up her social media pages with some initial thoughts on protests turning violent. She explained how after years of peaceful demonstrations, the message still has not reached law enforcement.
“Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged it makes me feel like, ‘Yes. Finally! Finally, motherf*ckers is gonna hear us now! Yeah! And as much as people are so against it, at this point, I feel like I’m not against it even though it do scare me and I don’t want anybody to get hurt. It’s just really frustrating, you wanna know why? Because police brutality been going on way before I was born but it has been more visual ever since social media started getting popping. And ever since, let’s say since Instagram started, that’s just one app – how many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen? These hashtags freaking keep repeating themselves. I feel like I’ve done videos against police brutality, I feel like this is my seventh time. I’ve been doing f*cking police brutality was f*cked up and the only sh*t that’s changed has been my f*cking teeth. So it’s like, people are tired.” -Cardi B’s Twitter