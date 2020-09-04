Scott Storch Refuses To Work W/ Tekashi 6ix9ine Again

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine might have to be on the lookout for available producers. During a recent conversation with radio personality DJ DubbZ veteran producer Scott Storch explained he would probably never be working with the troll again. Although knowing it’s all business, he doesn’t see any future collaborations with Tekashi.

Scott Storch Rejects 6ix9ine Reunion Idea

Storch is selective with his clients. In the Q&A, Scotty explained why he wouldn’t work with 6ix9ine and continued that it’s not for the reasons most people would think. Storch just doesn’t see anything happening with the chart-topping rap artist.

“The conversation with 50 [Cent] after doing ‘Clapback’? There was no conversation necessary. 50 is a businessman. He knows I am a businessman. He knows I’m a producer, I don’t get involved, I don’t have beef in the street. I just work with everybody.”

“Would you work with 6ix9ine again?”

“Ahh, no, probably not. But not for the reasons that people would think. But, I never say never. You know what I mean. I just don’t see it happening.”

In 2018, Storch and 6ix9ine teamed up for their unforgettable “KIKA” anthem.

Blac Chyna and Tekashi 6ix9ine

Vixen Blac Chyna has officially picked sides. The hip-hop model has social media’s attention after linking up with the rap game’s biggest troll and self-proclaimed tattle tale 6ix9ine. On Wednesday, he went to Instagram to plug his new album TattleTales album. Tekashi went the extra mile by sharing a teaser clip of himself chilling with Chyna.

“YALL READY FOR THE ALBUM TOMORROW ??? TATTLE TALES 12 MIDNIGHT” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Jade Threatens To Leak Tattle Tales

This past Sunday, Tek’s girlfriend and model Jade hit up Instagram with the ultimate threat to 6ix9ine. She shared footage of herself quenching the thirst trap and playing audio of Tekashi’s new LP.

“I’m about to leak this n*gga album” -Jade’s Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Unreleased Tory Lanez

The same Sunday, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram and kept things 100. Tekashi revealed he had a fire Tory Lanez collaboration he recorded prior to going to federal prison in November 2018. The announcement comes following Tory’s fall from fame after getting outed by ex-pal Megan Thee Stallion as the person responsible for shooting her at a party.