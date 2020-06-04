Rap stars ScHoolboy Q and Russ are stepping up for small businesses. After a cheesesteak restaurant was recently vandalized and destroyed in Los Angeles, the pair have donated some major money to make sure they stay afloat.

ScHoolboy x Cheesesteaks

ScHoolboy has sent $10,000 to Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. This money will ensure they have enough funds to stay in business while they repair.

SOHH TIP: Delve into the same food biz ScHoolboy Q loves. Learn a new trade and change your life with 360 Training. Get trained on all aspects of food and beverage handling for 10% off with code TPSA2020

“My deepest appreciation @groovyq, for donating another 10k to make sure we are able to support ourselves in the upcoming months. Appreciate you @karenCivil for help facilitating and making this happen for us!RIP #georgefloyd”

More Support

Russ donated double the amount to help pay for repairs. The money will also go towards paying employees.

“Thank you @Russ for donating 20k to help reopen & help cover employee wages, while we are closed. I appreciate you calling me and giving me words of encouragement.”

Wait, There’s More

Music superstars Drake and The Weeknd are giving back as well. After being called upon by Canadian poet and songwriter Mustafa the Poet, they’ve stepped up and provided some serious money for the movement against racial inequality.

“say less brother”

pic.twitter.com/jxl2rxaDka — okay (@okay89731288) June 2, 2020 Drake and The Weeknd donate to the National Bail Out Fund

Before You Go

The Weeknd gave even more than Drake. He gave $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, $100,000 to the National Bail Out Fund, and another $200,000 to the Know Your Right Camp.

“keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives. Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it’s a small amount. #blacklivesmatter (links in story)”