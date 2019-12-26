West Coast rapper Saweetie isn’t ready for Christmas to go away. The hip-hop star went online this week to share footage of herself turning up in the best way for X-Mas.

On Thursday, Saweetie treated fans to the must-see dance footage.

On Monday, Saweetie reflected on her standout “My Type” smash doing big numbers on streaming giant Spotify.

Last summer, Saweetie recruited singer Jhené Aiko and City Girls for the “My Type” remix.

A few days ago, producer London On Da Track credited “My Type” as one of his biggest 2019 hits.