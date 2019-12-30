West Coast rapper Saweetie is officially off Pacific Coast Time. The hip-hop artist has treated fans to a quick look at herself living it up in Hawaii.

On Monday, Saweetie lit up her Instagram page with a shot of herself flexing Hawaiian vibes from Honolulu.

Last Thursday, Saweetie shared footage of herself turning up alongside one of her besties to holiday tunes.

Earlier this month, Saweetie reflected on her standout “My Type” smash doing big numbers on streaming giant Spotify.

Last summer, Saweetie recruited singer Jhené Aiko and City Girls for the “My Type” remix.