West Coast rapper Saweetie is all about her fashion goals in the dog days of summer. The popular entertainer went online this past weekend to share a batch of new pics flexing her beauty to the masses.

Saweetie’s Dolce & Gabbana Goals

Heading into Monday, Saweetie hit up Instagram with a slideshow of new pics. The shots feature her rocking a fancy Dolce & Gabbana outfit with high heels.

Saweetie also shared a pic of herself rocking long dark green and black hair.

High-Key Details

Heading into last Friday, Saw went to her Instagram page to share a slideshow of pics alongside her boyfriend Quavo. The pics featured her rocking long red hair while sitting behind the Migos leader on a motorcycle.

“chanelica & da huncho ❤️ #needit” -Saweetie’s Instagram

Saw also shared some additional pics from the photo shoot.

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, Quavo went to Instagram with some savage footage. In the clip, Quavo is heard joking about the reason Saweetie is getting a much-needed back massage is due to their bedroom activities.

“I blew her back out last night” -Quavo

Before You Go

The same week, Saweetie opted out of going with a flashback look and went for a modern pose. She shared a slideshow of insane outdoors pics including one of her enjoying a pool.