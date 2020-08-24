West Coast rapper Saweetie is all about her fashion goals in the dog days of summer. The popular entertainer went online this past weekend to share a batch of new pics flexing her beauty to the masses.

Saweetie’s Dolce & Gabbana Goals

Heading into Monday, Saweetie hit up Instagram with a slideshow of new pics. The shots feature her rocking a fancy Dolce & Gabbana outfit with high heels.

“your muse’s muse. @dolcegabbana” -Saweetie’s Instagram

your muse’s muse. @dolcegabbana

Saweetie’s Dolce & Gabbana goals.

Saweetie also shared a pic of herself rocking long dark green and black hair.

u thought 😐

High-Key Details

Heading into last Friday, Saw went to her Instagram page to share a slideshow of pics alongside her boyfriend Quavo. The pics featured her rocking long red hair while sitting behind the Migos leader on a motorcycle.

“chanelica & da huncho ❤️ #needit” -Saweetie’s Instagram

chanelica & da huncho ❤️ #needit

Saweetie’s ride or die goals.

Saw also shared some additional pics from the photo shoot.

me & my lil stylist 🙄😛

is u rollin.. ?

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, Quavo went to Instagram with some savage footage. In the clip, Quavo is heard joking about the reason Saweetie is getting a much-needed back massage is due to their bedroom activities.

“I blew her back out last night” -Quavo

Quavo trolls girlfriend Saweetie during a back massage.

Before You Go

The same week, Saweetie opted out of going with a flashback look and went for a modern pose. She shared a slideshow of insane outdoors pics including one of her enjoying a pool.

“da vitamin D always give me that glow 🥥✨” -Saweetie’s Instagram

“😍😍😍😍😍😍” -Mulatto

Saweetie’s swimsuit thirst trap is pure insanity.