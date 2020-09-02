Up Next

in NEWS 09/02/20 ∙ 7:41 AM

Saweetie Says She Has A Billion Dollar Sex Tape

Written By Angie Dare

Billion Dollar Sex Tape
Saweetie Selfie Outside Hat
@sohh @sohhdotcom
350 Views 1 Comment

West Coast rapper Saweetie believes sex sells – literally. The hip-hop star went online this week to admit she would have a bunch more zeroes in her bank account if she put her sex tape out to the masses.

Saweetie’s Billion Dollar Sex Tape

On Wednesday, Saweetie hit up Instagram to deliver the ultimate tease. She joked about becoming a billionaire if she decided to put out her x-rated footage. The jaw-dropping reveal even sparked a reaction in the comments section from her boyfriend Quavo.

“I’d be a billionaire if I sold my sex tape 💋” -Saweetie’s Instagram

“Fine A$$ ❤️” -Quavo

Saweetie’s billion dollar sex tape tease.

The Tap In Remix

A few days ago, Saweetie blew fans away with her music. The rap star delivered her star-studded “Tap In” remix to the world.

On Friday, Saweetie went to her Instagram page to break the remix news.

“surpriiiiiiiiseeee 🤩 tap in baby !!!! shoutout to @postmalone @dababy & @jackharlow for pullin up !! icy gang gang gaaaaang 🤘🏽❄️🤘🏽 dropping today at 4pm pst 👀” -Saweetie’s Instagram

Saweetie’s First-Ever MTV VMAs Nod

In August 2020 Saw went to Instagram to geek out over landing an MTV Video Music Awards nomination. The California native shared footage of herself twerking over the “Song of the Summer” nod for “Tap In.”

“MOOD CUZ I GOT MY FIRST VMA NOMINATION FOR SONG OF THE SUMMERRRR 🌴✨🤸🏽‍♀️ #TapIn!!! icyyyyy gang gang gang gaaaaang ❄️” -Saweetie’s Instagram

The nomination sparked a few major co-signs from her boyfriend Quavo and rap newcomer Mulatto.

“Dribble that thang!” -Quavo

“HUGE!!! Congrats ❤️❤️❤️” -Mulatto

“😂😂😂 Ayeeeeeeee” -JT

Saweetie’s first-ever MTV VMAs nod.

Quavo Trolls

A few weeks ago, Quavo went to Instagram with some savage footage. In the clip, he is heard joking about the reason Saweetie is getting a much-needed back massage is due to their bedroom activities.

“I blew her back out last night” -Quavo

Quavo trolls girlfriend Saweetie during a back massage.

1 Comment

Saweetie

Written by Angie Dare

SOHH.com Writer. Angie Dare covers what's happening in the gossip and rumors parts of the music and entertainment industry. Plus - covering the latest on hip-hop relationships and family goals.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. Google pay 97$ per hour my last pay check was $8500 working 1o hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it outit..Read More.

    Reply

Slide into our comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Big Sean Bounces Back Sunshine

Big Sean Bounces Back After #BigSeanIsOverParty Trends On Twitter

Fabolous Selfie Moment Pic Face Mask0

Fabolous Pays Respect To Pop Smoke At Massive Mural