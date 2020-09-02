Saweetie Says She Has A Billion Dollar Sex Tape

West Coast rapper Saweetie believes sex sells – literally. The hip-hop star went online this week to admit she would have a bunch more zeroes in her bank account if she put her sex tape out to the masses.

Saweetie’s Billion Dollar Sex Tape

On Wednesday, Saweetie hit up Instagram to deliver the ultimate tease. She joked about becoming a billionaire if she decided to put out her x-rated footage. The jaw-dropping reveal even sparked a reaction in the comments section from her boyfriend Quavo.

“I’d be a billionaire if I sold my sex tape 💋” -Saweetie’s Instagram

“Fine A$$ ❤️” -Quavo

The Tap In Remix

A few days ago, Saweetie blew fans away with her music. The rap star delivered her star-studded “Tap In” remix to the world.

On Friday, Saweetie went to her Instagram page to break the remix news.

“surpriiiiiiiiseeee 🤩 tap in baby !!!! shoutout to @postmalone @dababy & @jackharlow for pullin up !! icy gang gang gaaaaang 🤘🏽❄️🤘🏽 dropping today at 4pm pst 👀” -Saweetie’s Instagram

Saweetie’s First-Ever MTV VMAs Nod

In August 2020 Saw went to Instagram to geek out over landing an MTV Video Music Awards nomination. The California native shared footage of herself twerking over the “Song of the Summer” nod for “Tap In.”

“MOOD CUZ I GOT MY FIRST VMA NOMINATION FOR SONG OF THE SUMMERRRR 🌴✨🤸🏽‍♀️ #TapIn!!! icyyyyy gang gang gang gaaaaang ❄️” -Saweetie’s Instagram

The nomination sparked a few major co-signs from her boyfriend Quavo and rap newcomer Mulatto.

“Dribble that thang!” -Quavo “HUGE!!! Congrats ❤️❤️❤️” -Mulatto “😂😂😂 Ayeeeeeeee” -JT

‘Tap In’ have been nominated for “Song of the Summer” at the 2020 #VMAs . We’ll be able to vote via MTV’s Instagram story SOON!



— This is @Saweetie’s first ever #VideoMusicAwards nomination . pic.twitter.com/QivG5iY5sf — Saweetie News (@saweetienews) August 24, 2020 Saweetie’s first-ever MTV VMAs nod.

Quavo Trolls

A few weeks ago, Quavo went to Instagram with some savage footage. In the clip, he is heard joking about the reason Saweetie is getting a much-needed back massage is due to their bedroom activities.