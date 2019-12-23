West Coast rapper Saweetie is smiling from ear to ear right now. The hip-hop artist has celebrated having one of the biggest singles of 2019.

On Monday, Saweetie hit up Instagram to reflect on “My Type” doing big numbers on streaming giant Spotify.

Last summer, Saweetie recruited singer Jhené Aiko and City Girls for the “My Type” remix.

A few days ago, producer London On Da Track credited “My Type” as one of his biggest 2019 hits.

Recently, Saweetie linked up with music icon Beyoncé and pulled through at hip-hop mogul Diddy‘s 50th birthday party.