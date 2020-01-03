West Coast rapper Saweetie and Quavo are having fun-fun these days. The hip-hop pair have treated fans to a sneak peek into how they’re turning up at the start of 2020.

On Thursday, Quavo hit up Instagram with footage and pics of them along with Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Hart‘s family.

Recently, Saweetie lit up her Instagram page with a shot of herself flexing Hawaiian vibes from Honolulu.

Last week, Saweetie shared footage of herself turning up alongside one of her besties to holiday tunes.

In December, Saweetie reflected on her standout “My Type” smash doing big numbers on streaming giant Spotify.