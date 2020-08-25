West Coast rapper Saweetie is feeling the love. The hip-hop star has come forward to celebrate her “Tap In” anthem landing her a first-ever MTV Video Music Awards nomination.

Saweetie’s First-Ever MTV VMAs Nod

Heading into Tuesday, Saw went to Instagram to geek out over her accomplishment. The California native shared footage of herself twerking over the “Song of the Summer” nod.

“MOOD CUZ I GOT MY FIRST VMA NOMINATION FOR SONG OF THE SUMMERRRR 🌴✨🤸🏽‍♀️ #TapIn!!! icyyyyy gang gang gang gaaaaang ❄️” -Saweetie’s Instagram

The nomination sparked a few major co-signs from her boyfriend Quavo and rap newcomer Mulatto.

“Dribble that thang!” -Quavo “HUGE!!! Congrats ❤️❤️❤️” -Mulatto “😂😂😂 Ayeeeeeeee” -JT

‘Tap In’ have been nominated for “Song of the Summer” at the 2020 #VMAs . We’ll be able to vote via MTV’s Instagram story SOON!



— This is @Saweetie’s first ever #VideoMusicAwards nomination . pic.twitter.com/QivG5iY5sf — Saweetie News (@saweetienews) August 24, 2020 Saweetie’s first-ever MTV VMAs nod.

High-Key Details

The MTV VMAs is set to air this coming Sunday evening at 8 PM ET. There are a slew of high-profile entertainers set to perform.

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, Quavo went to Instagram with some savage footage. In the clip, he is heard joking about the reason Saweetie is getting a much-needed back massage is due to their bedroom activities.

“I blew her back out last night” -Quavo

Before You Go

The same week, Saweetie opted out of going with a flashback look and went for a modern pose. She shared a slideshow of insane outdoors pics including one of her enjoying a pool.