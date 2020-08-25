West Coast rapper Saweetie is feeling the love. The hip-hop star has come forward to celebrate her “Tap In” anthem landing her a first-ever MTV Video Music Awards nomination.
Saweetie’s First-Ever MTV VMAs Nod
Heading into Tuesday, Saw went to Instagram to geek out over her accomplishment. The California native shared footage of herself twerking over the “Song of the Summer” nod.
“MOOD CUZ I GOT MY FIRST VMA NOMINATION FOR SONG OF THE SUMMERRRR 🌴✨🤸🏽♀️ #TapIn!!! icyyyyy gang gang gang gaaaaang ❄️” -Saweetie’s Instagram
The nomination sparked a few major co-signs from her boyfriend Quavo and rap newcomer Mulatto.
“Dribble that thang!” -Quavo
“HUGE!!! Congrats ❤️❤️❤️” -Mulatto
“😂😂😂 Ayeeeeeeee” -JT
High-Key Details
The MTV VMAs is set to air this coming Sunday evening at 8 PM ET. There are a slew of high-profile entertainers set to perform.
The show will air on MTV and be livestreamed on MTV.com or the network’s app. For non-cable subscribers, MTV is available on a number of live TV streaming services, including Philo, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and Sling TV with the Entertainment package. The VMA stage will be as star-studded as ever. Lady Gaga is set to perform “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande during the 2020 VMAs, along with BTS, The Weeknd, Maluma and Roddy Ricch. Also performing is Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, J Balvin and CNCO. (ET Online)
Wait, There’s More
A few weeks ago, Quavo went to Instagram with some savage footage. In the clip, he is heard joking about the reason Saweetie is getting a much-needed back massage is due to their bedroom activities.
“I blew her back out last night” -Quavo
Before You Go
The same week, Saweetie opted out of going with a flashback look and went for a modern pose. She shared a slideshow of insane outdoors pics including one of her enjoying a pool.
“da vitamin D always give me that glow 🥥✨” -Saweetie’s Instagram
“😍😍😍😍😍😍” -Mulatto