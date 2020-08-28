West Coast rapper Saweetie is coming through in a big way this week. The hip-hop star has announced her long-awaited “Tap In” remix comes packed with high-level guest features DaBaby, Post Malone and Jack Harlow.

Saweetie’s Tap In Remix

On Friday, Saweetie went to her Instagram page to break the major news. To make things even better, she vowed to release the remix tonight at 7 PM ET.

“surpriiiiiiiiseeee 🤩 tap in baby !!!! shoutout to @postmalone @dababy & @jackharlow for pullin up !! icy gang gang gaaaaang 🤘🏽❄️🤘🏽 dropping today at 4pm pst 👀” -Saweetie’s Instagram

Hours prior, Saweetie went to her Instagram page to tease fans about the remix gearing up to drop.

Saweetie’s First-Ever MTV VMAs Nod

Heading into this past Tuesday, Saw went to Instagram to geek out over landing an MTV Video Music Awards nomination. The California native shared footage of herself twerking over the “Song of the Summer” nod for “Tap In.”

“MOOD CUZ I GOT MY FIRST VMA NOMINATION FOR SONG OF THE SUMMERRRR 🌴✨🤸🏽‍♀️ #TapIn!!! icyyyyy gang gang gang gaaaaang ❄️” -Saweetie’s Instagram

The nomination sparked a few major co-signs from her boyfriend Quavo and rap newcomer Mulatto.

“Dribble that thang!” -Quavo “HUGE!!! Congrats ❤️❤️❤️” -Mulatto “😂😂😂 Ayeeeeeeee” -JT

‘Tap In’ have been nominated for “Song of the Summer” at the 2020 #VMAs . We’ll be able to vote via MTV’s Instagram story SOON!



— This is @Saweetie’s first ever #VideoMusicAwards nomination . pic.twitter.com/QivG5iY5sf — Saweetie News (@saweetienews) August 24, 2020 Saweetie’s first-ever MTV VMAs nod.

