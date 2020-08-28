West Coast rapper Saweetie is coming through in a big way this week. The hip-hop star has announced her long-awaited “Tap In” remix comes packed with high-level guest features DaBaby, Post Malone and Jack Harlow.
Saweetie’s Tap In Remix
On Friday, Saweetie went to her Instagram page to break the major news. To make things even better, she vowed to release the remix tonight at 7 PM ET.
“surpriiiiiiiiseeee 🤩 tap in baby !!!! shoutout to @postmalone @dababy & @jackharlow for pullin up !! icy gang gang gaaaaang 🤘🏽❄️🤘🏽 dropping today at 4pm pst 👀” -Saweetie’s Instagram
Hours prior, Saweetie went to her Instagram page to tease fans about the remix gearing up to drop.
Saweetie’s First-Ever MTV VMAs Nod
Heading into this past Tuesday, Saw went to Instagram to geek out over landing an MTV Video Music Awards nomination. The California native shared footage of herself twerking over the “Song of the Summer” nod for “Tap In.”
“MOOD CUZ I GOT MY FIRST VMA NOMINATION FOR SONG OF THE SUMMERRRR 🌴✨🤸🏽♀️ #TapIn!!! icyyyyy gang gang gang gaaaaang ❄️” -Saweetie’s Instagram
The nomination sparked a few major co-signs from her boyfriend Quavo and rap newcomer Mulatto.
“Dribble that thang!” -Quavo
“HUGE!!! Congrats ❤️❤️❤️” -Mulatto
“😂😂😂 Ayeeeeeeee” -JT
Wait, There’s More
The MTV VMAs is set to air this coming Sunday evening at 8 PM ET. There are a slew of high-profile entertainers set to perform.
The show will air on MTV and be livestreamed on MTV.com or the network’s app. For non-cable subscribers, MTV is available on a number of live TV streaming services, including Philo, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and Sling TV with the Entertainment package. The VMA stage will be as star-studded as ever. Lady Gaga is set to perform “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande during the 2020 VMAs, along with BTS, The Weeknd, Maluma and Roddy Ricch. Also performing is Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, J Balvin and CNCO. (ET Online)
Before You Go
A few weeks ago, Quavo went to Instagram with some savage footage. In the clip, he is heard joking about the reason Saweetie is getting a much-needed back massage is due to their bedroom activities.
“I blew her back out last night” -Quavo