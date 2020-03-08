“Love & Hip Hop” star Safaree Samuels is getting his body back-back. The rap entertainer has vowed to shake some major weight and get his physique ripped again.

Big Facts

Safaree went online this weekend to acknowledge he’s added a few extra pounds. Samuels also blamed his bae Erica Mena‘s publicized pregnancy for contributing to the extra weight.

“I gained 12 lbs during my pregnancy and gained 10% body fat. I use to be 10. for the month of March I will be in the gym 23 hrs a day… bye clean eating and gym.”

High-Key Details

The Instagram post even sparked some celebrity reactions. Both Erica and “Love & Hip Hop” co-star Tahiry José weighed-in on Safaree’s fitness dedication. While Tahiry shared a few laughing emojis, EM took major blame for Safaree’s weight gain.

“I’m sorry for flaunting NY pizza with Caesar dressing to dip it in and all those amazing glaze bow ties from Dunkin in front of you for eight months. But I appreciate you enjoying my cravings with me. Now we are round and lushes together honey.” -Erica Mena

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Safaree shared the first sneak peek of his daughter. He released a heart-warming pic of his mini-me grabbing onto one of his fingers.

Before You Go

In 2019, Safaree and Mena announced their pregnancy news. Over the past few months, both reality TV stars have kept fans updated on their relationship goals and parenting duties.