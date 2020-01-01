“Love & Hip Hop” star Safaree Samuels is pulling through soon with audio flames. The New York rap artist has announced a potential new pack coming in the next few weeks.

On New Year’s Day, Safaree hit up Instagram to share artwork and formally reveal his new “Straitt” project.

A few weeks ago, Safaree’s bae Erica Mena shared a jaw-dropping underwear shot of herself flexing a huge baby bump.

Days prior, Safaree revealed a must-see sonogram of their baby.

Recently, Safaree blessed fans with a photo shoot pic of himself and queen.