Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds just gave everyone something to get extra excited about as 2019 begins to fade away. The popular actor has announced plans to release another Deadpool movie.

This week, Reynolds broke the massive news to fans during a televised interview and said the project is still in the early stages.

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.” (“Live With Kelly & Ryan”)

BREAKING: Ryan Reynolds officially confirms that ‘Deadpool 3’ is in development at Marvel Studios…pic.twitter.com/gYnYCvOY37 — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) December 27, 2019

One of the film’s writers recently teased fans about a much-needed follow-up to 2018’s Deadpool 2.

A couple of months ago, the film’s co-writer Paul Wernick said that, while a lot remains to be sorted, he and Rhett Reese were just waiting for Marvel bosses to tell them when. Speaking to Den of Geek, Paul said: “We’re just waiting for the word from on high. “There’s a lot to be sorted out, like how Deadpool fits into the Marvel Universe with the other characters of the MCU. Then it’s, do the X-Men get in there at some point? Fantastic Four? There’s a lot to be sorted out and I think we’re all getting a much needed rest from Deadpool – Ryan and us and everybody.” (LAD Bible)

There’s already speculation about whether or not Deadpool 3 will remain in the R-rated category.

How Deadpool will fit into the MCU, and whether or not it will still be an R-rated affair, are still lingering questions of course, but a few months back co-writer Paul Wernick said Marvel had given them permission to continue making R-rated films for the Deadpool franchise. Around this same time, Reynolds posted an image of his visit to Marvel Studios, which had fans speculating about Deadpool 3 meetings. (IGN)

The Deadpool 3 buzz has already ignited reactions across social media.

Deadpool 3 is in production YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/9voHaTobUl — Alexandria (@Imaybeamess98) December 27, 2019

DEADPOOL 3 OFFICIALLY IN DEVELOPMENT pic.twitter.com/Ij3fXyvK8g — sam you s2 spoilers (@guineveresbeck) December 27, 2019

I knew Deadpool 3 would happen but even so, having it confirmed = pic.twitter.com/GJwxKHV31L — Scott 📚🐕🕹️🍷 (@AtariRogue) December 27, 2019

Ryan Reynolds said it himself Deadpool 3 is officially happening and it's with Marvel he's coming boys pic.twitter.com/NGs78YDCwS — JES (@Jeesseessee) December 27, 2019