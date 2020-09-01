Russell Simmons’ Sexual Assault Accusations Come Back To Light In HBO Max’s On The Record

The rise and presumed fall of Russell Simmons is coming back to light in a new On the Record documentary currently streaming on HBO Max. The premium subscription service’s must-see documentary follows former A&R executive Drew Dixon following her publicized abuse allegations against the music mogul.
The nearly two-hour long doc also features Dixonpeers Sil Lai Abrams who has accused Russell of rape. It also arrives months after TV icon Oprah Winfrey publicly ended her pursuit to put out a documentary centered on sexual assault accusations by former Simmons associates.