Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is riding with Noname. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to show his support for the fellow rap entertainer’s new “Song 33” response to J. Cole.

On Friday, the hip-hop lyricist went to his Instagram page to repost Noname’s “Song 33” artwork. The rap heavyweight also shared a massive co-sign for No’s anthem.

“Dear @nonamehiding … I love you🌹👑” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram

Heading into Friday, Noname came through with her hard-hitting response record. Produced by Madlib, she focuses her attention on questioning Cole getting at her on his “Snow on Tha Bluff” song while black people continue to deal with oppression and brutality across the nation.

Noname has released her first solo song of the year. “Song 33” references the killings of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau and also appears to address J. Cole’s new track, “Snow on Tha Bluff.” On the Madlib-produced single, the Chicago rapper discusses Salau’s disappearance and killing. “A baby just 19/I know I dream all black/I seen her everything immortalized in tweets, all caps/They say they found her dead,” she raps. “One girl missing another one go missing/One girl missing another. (Rolling Stone)

On Wednesday, Chicago’s Chance The Rapper spoke on the entire situation. While he said he wouldn’t pick sides, he did share his issues with Cole speaking out on an entire ‘diss’ song.

“Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as contructive criticism. … They both my peoples but only one of them put out a whole song talking about how the other needs to reconsider their tone and attitude in order to save the world. It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done. It’s not BWs job to spoon feed us. We grown … Everybody’s argument on either side is, we can’t personally attack each other if we really want to see a revolution. I can agree with that and can apply it in my own life. I wish we could learn that w/o two artists I admire having a public dispute.” -Chance The Rapper’s Twitter

Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as contructive criticism. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 17, 2020

They both my peoples but only one of them put out a whole song talking about how the other needs to reconsider their tone and attitude in order to save the world. It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done. It’s not BWs job to spoon feed us. We grown https://t.co/TjIrMyFzQd — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 17, 2020

Everybody’s argument on either side is, we can’t personally attack each other if we really want to see a revolution. I can agree with that and can apply it in my own life. I wish we could learn that w/o two artists I admire having a public dispute. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 17, 2020

Late Tuesday night, Jermaine came through with his unexpected audio gem. While the song primarily focuses on the protests going on around the country against police brutality, he appears to take direct aim at Noname for publicly sending out subliminal tweets aimed at artists like himself and Kendrick Lamar.

“J. Cole’s rumoured shots/criticisms on rapper Noname…” -AllLoveHipHop’s Twitter