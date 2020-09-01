Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 stays with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran has lit up social media with some digital smoke aimed at his longtime pal and former Slaughterhouse group member Joe Budden on his 40th birthday.

Royce Da 5’9 Celebrates Joe’s 40th

Heading into Tuesday, Royce hit up Instagram with a hilarious shout-out to Budden. 5’9 acknowledged Joe’s 40th birthday with a trolling pic of someone not named Budden but left a heartfelt caption.

“Happy Birthday to my Dear brother @joebudden you’re in your finest form today. It’s extremely inspiring to watch. Keep fighting for the culture ✊🏿 I love you, my brother 🌹👑” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram

High-Key Details

A few months ago, 5’9 hit up Instagram with a big shout-out to everyone from Curren$y and Pusha T to Run The Jewels and the late Nipsey Hussle. Royce credited the musicians’ consistency as proof of their longevity.

Wait, There’s More

Days prior, Royce jumped on IG to speak big facts on rejection. He acknowledged how despite Grammy-winning rapper Nelly getting overlooked at the start of his career, he ultimately kept pushing to become a superstar.

“Imagine your value being based on what “They” think…. They don’t mind showing up to the party late, either because this isn’t the “Integrity Game” .. So, Take it easy. Don’t take things so personal. Have some fun. Create some memories. Do cool sh*t that benefits more than just you and your agenda. Respect the culture and you’ll be just fine… 🌹” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, the Motown legend hit up Instagram with a priceless hip-hop shot. The pic featured him smiling alongside G.O.O.D. Music head Pusha T.