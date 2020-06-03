Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 stays with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran went online to unload some pure fury at President Donald Trump and even used a hard-hitting Tekashi 6ix9ine meme to roast the head of state.

Over the past few hours, 5’9 has blasted away at Trump. Royce used memes and posted head-scratching details about the president during the aftermath of black man George Floyd‘s death.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany went to her Instagram page to make a huge power move in support of protestors around the world rallying. She even went as far as to announce her direct support for getting justice for slain black man George Floyd.

“”Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much.”- Helen Keller #blackoutTuesday #justiceforgeorgefloyd” -Tiffany Trump’s Instagram

Over the past few days, Donald Trump has called out protestors across the nation. DT has gone the extra mile by labeling some as ‘thugs’ and looters.

New York City put on an 11:00 P.M. CURFEW last night. No wonder they ripped the place apart. Should be 7:00 P.M. CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. #SAVENYC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Macy’s at 34th. Street, long the largest single department store anywhere in the world, & a point of pride in NYC, was devastated yesterday when hoodlums and thieves vandalized it, breaking almost all of its large panels of storefront glass. What a shame. Bring in National Guard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers. New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Throughout Tuesday, everyone from models to hip-hop entertainers have joined the movement. They turned their Instagram pages into black screens to protest police brutality.