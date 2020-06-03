Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 stays with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran went online to unload some pure fury at President Donald Trump and even used a hard-hitting Tekashi 6ix9ine meme to roast the head of state.
Royce x Donny
Over the past few hours, 5’9 has blasted away at Trump. Royce used memes and posted head-scratching details about the president during the aftermath of black man George Floyd‘s death.
Tiffany’s
On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany went to her Instagram page to make a huge power move in support of protestors around the world rallying. She even went as far as to announce her direct support for getting justice for slain black man George Floyd.
“”Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much.”- Helen Keller #blackoutTuesday #justiceforgeorgefloyd” -Tiffany Trump’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Over the past few days, Donald Trump has called out protestors across the nation. DT has gone the extra mile by labeling some as ‘thugs’ and looters.
Before You Go
Throughout Tuesday, everyone from models to hip-hop entertainers have joined the movement. They turned their Instagram pages into black screens to protest police brutality.