Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is jumping for joy. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to react to breaking news about former Motown mayor Kwame Kilpatrick getting released early from prison.

Royce Reacts

5’9 went to his Instagram page Friday with a huge reaction. Instead of using words, the Detroit rap veteran celebrated KK’s return with a crown emoji.

“👑” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram

He’s Back

According to reports, Kilpatrick returned home after serving less than 10 years of a 28-year prison sentence.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been reportedly granted an early release after spending 7 years of a 28-year sentence according to a press release from The EBONY Foundation. Kilpatrick was convicted of perjury, obstruction of justice and other crimes in 2013 and was not expected to be paroled until 2037. He has a completed 7 years of a 28-year sentence. (CBS Local Detroit)

Wait, There’s More

In addition to Kilpatrick’s team having issues with the length of the sentence, other factors might have played a key role. Kwame reportedly had a chance of catching COVID-19.

The coalition’s plea referenced the President’s recent pardons and commutations and the extremity of Kilpatrick’s sentence. According to the release, last month it was reported that a fellow inmate of Kilpatrick’s died on April 25 after testing positive for the coronavirus. Patrick Jones, 49, was serving a 27-year sentence for a drug-related crime when he became ill at the federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana. (CBS Local Detroit)

Before You Go

Back in October 2013, Kilpatrick received the huge prison punishment. Prior to now getting out from behind bars, KK would have been over 70 years old if he had remained locked up.