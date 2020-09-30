Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To BET Hip-Hop Awards Lyricist Of The Year Snub

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is getting his thoughts out. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to speak up on the BET Hip-Hop Awards’ Lyricist of the Year category and – ultimately – getting snubbed.

Royce 5’9 Reacts To Snub

The Motown rap heavyweight went to Instagram and didn’t hold back. Royce shared a screenshot of the nominees and suggested he deserved a spot in the line-up.

“🤔 I been congregating in the wrong buildings, obviously …. I’m ciphering with a big ass @bumpboxx outside the next @rocnation brunch with the doorway blocked …” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram

The BET Hip-Hop Awards 2020 nominees include Big Sean, DaBaby, Drake, J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion and Rapsody.

Royce Da Consistency

Recently, 5’9 hit up Instagram with a big shout-out to everyone from Curren$y and Pusha T to Run The Jewels and the late Nipsey Hussle plus himself on remaining consistent in their craft.

Royce’s Rejection

In summer 2020, Royce jumped on IG to speak big facts on rejection. He acknowledged how despite Grammy-winning rapper Nelly getting overlooked at the start of his career, he ultimately kept pushing to become a superstar.

“Imagine your value being based on what “They” think…. They don’t mind showing up to the party late, either because this isn’t the “Integrity Game” .. So, Take it easy. Don’t take things so personal. Have some fun. Create some memories. Do cool sh*t that benefits more than just you and your agenda. Respect the culture and you’ll be just fine… 🌹” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram

Friendship Goals

Recently, the Motown legend hit up Instagram with a priceless hip-hop shot. The pic featured him smiling alongside G.O.O.D. Music head Pusha T.