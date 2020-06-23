Rap veteran Royce Da 5’9 is stepping up to make a difference. The Detroit legend went online this week to reveal a major announcement about some new work he’s taking on with fellow Motown great Eminem.

Royce x Marshall

This week, Royce shared a press release about teaming up with Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation. He’ll be joining their team as the Director of Community Engagement and Social Justice Initiatives.

“I’m super excited about not just donating money but launching new initiatives… My goals are simple. Provide privilege for the underprivileged and I’m honored to team up with @eminem to do so… #MarshallMathersFoundation #RyanMontgomeryFoundation.” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Yesterday, Eminem tweeted out the huge news. He noted how dope it was to have his longtime pal on board.

“Really happy and lucky to have @Royceda59 on board with the #MarshallMathersFoundation to help us reach new goals. Read more on the site.” -Eminem’s Twitter

Really happy and lucky to have @Royceda59 on board with the #MarshallMathersFoundation to help us reach new goals. Read more on the site. https://t.co/biVUFjGPUF pic.twitter.com/TqvSAkqm0O — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 22, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Em’s manager and longtime music executive Paul Rosenberg also tweeted about the announcement. He commended Royce for his positivity and the social justice work he’s done so far.

“As a fellow director of the Marshall Mathers Foundation I’m very proud to be working alongside my old friend and super socially active individual @royceda59 on positive change initiatives in this world so desperately in need. Welcome aboard, Ryan!” -Paul Rosenberg’s Instagram

As a fellow director of the Marshall Mathers Foundation I’m very proud to be working alongside my old friend and super socially active individual @royceda59 on positive change initiatives in this world so desperately… https://t.co/l19S4TbSzr — Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) June 23, 2020

Before You Go

Royce is pulling for a speedy D.L. Hughley recovery. This past weekend, the hip-hop veteran reacted and sent prayers to the comedian following his on-stage collapse in Tennessee. On Saturday, the Motown legend hit up Instagram with some public words in support of Hughley.

“Lord, Ima need you to place a forcefield around this brother right now. We right in the middle of sum’n.. Lemme know if you need us to send you somebody else … 👑🌹” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram