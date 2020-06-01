Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is keeping tabs on what’s happening around the nation right now. The hip-hop heavyweight went online to share a snapshot of a possible undercover cop pretending to be a protestor.
Royce x Undercover
Last night, 5’9 went to Instagram with the must-see snapshot. Royce suggested key clues showing a man isn’t really at a demonstration to promote racial equality.
“Plant… 🙄” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram
“Why all undercover cops wear their caps backward lol” -Boi-1da
Bun x Stephen
This past weekend, UGK’s Bun B and former NBA champion Stephen Jackson acknowledged people behind the scenes helping to promote rioting. Jackson even suggested there are outside forces encouraging protestors to turn things violent.
“I stand with our people in the streets protesting the right way. But there are others out there in the mix appropriating our movements for their personal gain, knowing that the media will blame us for everything happening right now. Stay woke. #Repost@_stak5_・・・All I ask is let’s not ruin what we built. Don’t fall for the trick bag and let them play on our pain. Stay Woke. Love to all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊. They Holding u Down Twin. We will get justice. We will get new policies. We will get to the polls and vote. #ivehadenough Please Repost Please Repost.” -Bun B’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
This past weekend, music icons JAY-Z and Beyoncé relied on the power of social media to speak out. Young Hov discussed the Minnesota governor taking serious action to have the cops prosecuted while Bey released a personal video message.
“If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.” -Beyoncé’s Instagram
Before You Go
Last night, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed JAY has personally reached out to him. Walz referred to the music entertainer as more than a musician.
“I received a call last night – to understand how big this was – from Jay-Z. Not international performer but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served. … It was so incredibly human… It was a dad, and I think quite honestly a black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here. … [Jay-Z] said he feels the compassion and the humanity of these folks who are speaking. He knows the world is watching, and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It’s a positive sign that someone of a stature, that has a presence like that, is focused in the moment of what Minnesotans are focused on.” (CBS Minnesota)