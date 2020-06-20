Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is pulling for a speedy D.L. Hughley recovery. The hip-hop veteran has reacted and sent prayers to the comedian following his on-stage collapse in Tennessee.

Royce x D.L.

On Saturday, the Motown legend hit up Instagram with some public words in support of Hughley. He specifically asked the man upstairs to help protect D.L. from further harm.

“Lord, Ima need you to place a forcefield around this brother right now. We right in the middle of sum’n.. Lemme know if you need us to send you somebody else … 👑🌹” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram

Hughley’s publicist Yvette Shearer has updated fans on his condition. According to Shearer, Hughley’s workload and travel schedule ultimately caused his collapse.

Actor, comedian and former CNN anchor D.L. Hughley collapsed Friday night on stage in Nashville while performing, publicist Yvette Shearer said. Hughley, 57, was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week, she said. He was kept overnight in a hospital for tests under doctor’s order, she said. (CNN)

The headline-generating incident went down last night in Tennessee as D.L. performed in front of a sold out Zanies Comedy Club around 11 PM. His manager ultimately helped get him off the stage following the collapse.

His speech became labored. A security guard handed D.L. a bottle of water, and a minute later he just passed out cold while he was leaning against a stool. The comedian’s manager was at the ready and grabbed D.L. to break his fall. The manager carried him off stage and that was it … no one told the crowd what happened, but it was serious enough for an ambulance and fire truck to show up. D.L. was put on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital. (TMZ)

Hughley has relied on his social media pages to speak on police brutality and inequality issues. On Friday, D.L. made sure to celebrate Juneteenth.