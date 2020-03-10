West Coast rapper Roddy Ricch is done playing the nice guy. The hip-hop superstar has come forward to deliver a major warning to anyone posing in pics with him.

Big Facts

On Monday, Roddy hit up Twitter to keep things 100 on photo moments. Specifically, Ricch told followers they had to fall back on getting hands-on with him in their shots together.

“Stop putting your arms on a n*gga shoulders while we taking pictures if we not family.”

High-Key Details

This past week, rap star Meek Mill went to Twitter and let loose some major co-signs. Instead of just saluting one or two rap rookies, MM shouted out everyone from Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby to G Herbo and Roddy Ricch.

“The young artist got the older artist shook after further review I’ma just be the first to say it. I’ma light y’all lil a**es up when it’s my turn tho. Keep snapping young bulls! Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, NBA YoungBoy, Roddy Ricch DaBaby, G Herbo, Megan Thee Stallion. It’s more but they all shaking sh*t right now from what I’m seeing! A Boogie big time too!”

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Roddy raised eyebrows after hitting the recording studio with a fellow rap star. Footage went viral of Ricch hanging out with North Carolina rap artist DaBaby.

“2 of the greatest.”

Before You Go

In January 2020, DaBaby seemed to speak their studio time into existence after revealing his intent to work with artists like Drake and Ricch.