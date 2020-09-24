West Coast rapper Roddy Ricch launches his own beverage company, Vida. The Acai-flavored drink will have 0 calories, 0 sugar, but 100% of your daily dose of antioxidants. The rap superstar has kept busy since winning a Grammy award at last year’s ceremony and kept fans eager for new music. Roddy’s new venture proves it’s deeper than rap.
